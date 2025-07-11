Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live — The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals you can still get before Prime Day ends

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day tech and PC Hardware deals, as they happen live!

Amazon Prime Day Deals Live
Amazon Prime Day has entered the final day, but the deals continue for PC hardware, accessories, components, and beyond as we enter the final hours.

We're scouring the hottest sales at all retailers for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming GPUs, CPUs, desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, and even hard drives, among other items, and collecting those here for you, live. We aren't just selecting deals willy-nilly, either; our domain experts are curating a list of the best value items, often based on our in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and extensive historical pricing analysis to ensure that when we say it's a great deal, it truly is.

We'll be updating this deals live blog to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.

Hottest Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Live

VICHYIE Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush
VICHYIE Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush: was $14.89 now $11.91 at Amazon

This keyboard cleaning kit comes with an excellent array of tiny tools to help pick dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. Specifically, it comes with 16 different attachments all housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement.

HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set
Save 47%
HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: was $60 now $32 at Amazon

Save with coupon code FTTEU755

HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable; I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it still works flawlessly.

Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger: now $8 at Amazon

Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger: now $8 at Amazon (was $15)
This quirky device combines an under-desk headphone hook and a 20W PD USB charger with one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It brings a bit of extra convenience and tidiness to your desk setup for not a lot of money.

Crucial P310 4TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
Save 40%
Crucial P310 4TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD: was $333 now $199 at Amazon

All-time low price

The 4TB QLC-based P310 NVMe SSD has hit an all-time low price this Prime Day. The QLC-based drive boasts excellent performance of up to 7,100 MB/s. It also has excellent thermals and won't throttle.

Strebito 64 Piece Electronics Toolkit
Save 44%
Strebito 64 Piece Electronics Toolkit: was $16 now $9 at Amazon

This small kit has all the tools to get you started with your first / next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer / demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits.

Alienware Aurora 16" 120Hz Gaming Laptop
Save $400
Alienware Aurora 16" 120Hz Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy

Get a whopping $400 off this Aurora 16-inch laptop with a 120Hz display. You get a Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 5060, plus a 1TB SSD.

