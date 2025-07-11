Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live — The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals you can still get before Prime Day ends

Amazon Prime Day has entered the final day, but the deals continue for PC hardware, accessories, components, and beyond as we enter the final hours.

We're scouring the hottest sales at all retailers for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming GPUs, CPUs, desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, and even hard drives, among other items, and collecting those here for you, live. We aren't just selecting deals willy-nilly, either; our domain experts are curating a list of the best value items, often based on our in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and extensive historical pricing analysis to ensure that when we say it's a great deal, it truly is.

We'll be updating this deals live blog to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.

Hottest Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Live

VICHYIE Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush: was $14.89 now $11.91 at Amazon This keyboard cleaning kit comes with an excellent array of tiny tools to help pick dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. Specifically, it comes with 16 different attachments all housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement.

Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger: now $8 at Amazon (was $15)

This quirky device combines an under-desk headphone hook and a 20W PD USB charger with one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It brings a bit of extra convenience and tidiness to your desk setup for not a lot of money.