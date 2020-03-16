Nvidia Postpones GPU Technology Conference News: Ampere Will Have to Wait

If you've been anxious to learn all about what Nvidia has in store for us at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC), you'll have to be a little more patient. Due to the increasing severity of the Coronavirus outbreak, Nvidia has decided to postpone sharing its GTC news, which we expected to include information pertaining to the upcoming Ampere GPU architecture.

"This is a time to focus on our family, our friends, our community. Our employees are working from home. Many hourly workers will not need to work but they’ll all be fully paid." wrote Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO on the blog post.

Previously, Nvidia had reassured us that its annual GPU Technology Conference would go on despite lots of other shows getting canceled, but later it turned out that it would be an online-only event after all. Following that, Nvidia decided to cancel the streamed keynote too, in favor of news releases on the 24th of March. Now, we won't be getting those either.

The tech talks and presentations from researchers and developers will go on as streamed content, but the news that Nvidia was planning on sharing as announcements will have to wait. We expected this news to include information about the upcoming Ampere GPU architecture, and perhaps even a little information about the RTX 3000-series GPUs.

For now, Nvidia has not shared a new date when the GTC news will be shared.