GTC 2020 Isn't Cancelled but Will Be Online-Only due to Coronavirus, Nvidia Confirms

Just a few days ago, Nvidia reassured us that its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) would not get canceled,and that the show would go on with precautions around coronavirus. Today, the GPU maker decided it would be better to cancel the in-person conference in San Jose, California in favor of an online event.

"This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers." Nvidia wrote in a blog post. "Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. We’re working to schedule that and will share details once they’re available."

GTC 2020: What to Expect

Although Nvidia hasn't shared much about what it will be showcasing at GTC this month, we strongly suspect that the new Ampere graphics card architecture will make its debut, finally bringing Nvidia to the 7nm process node. It's unclear if announcements of new consumer-grade cards, such as a purported RTX 3000-series, would immediately follow the unveiling of the new architecture,

Originally Nvidia had Huang's keynote scheduled for Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m. PT.

GTC is scheduled from March 22-26, so keep an eye on our coverage throughout those days if you want to see all that Nvidia has in store.