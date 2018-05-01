NZXT Releases Special Edition ‘PUBG’ H700 Case, 10% Of Sales Go To Charity

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

NZXT released a special edition of its H700i mid-tower chassis. The H700 PUBG is colored to resemble the blue and red air-drop crate from PlayerUknown's Battlegrounds. NZXT partnered with Gamer’s Outreach, and 10% of H700 PUBG sales will go to the charity.

NZXT has a history of releasing game-related special editions of its cases. The trend started with the H440 Hyper Beast, and it continued with the S340 Elite Hyper Beast. The H700 PUBG is the latest. Like its predecessors, the H700 PUBG is a specially skinned version of one of NZXT’s existing cases, the H700i. This is a case we reviewed and found to be competitive in all aspects, though slightly overpriced.

For the same $200 that the standard H700i costs, you can get one of 2,000 uniquely numbered H700 PUBG cases. Its graphics aren’t nearly as spectacular as the Hyper Beast cases, but if the sales of those were anything to go by, the H700 PUBG will probably sell out just as quickly. Earlier this month, NZXT stated in a blog post for yet another potential special edition that it had no issue moving all of its Hyper Beast cases in record time.

Unlike previous special edition cases, however, the H700 PUBG will also be helping charity. NZXT stated that 10% of the H700 PUBG’s sales will go to Gamer’s Outreach, a charity organization that provides recreational gaming for children in hospitals.

If all of this sound enticing to you, then you should keep your eye on NZXT’s website. The H700 PUBG will be available there exclusively. PUBG might be a global phenomenon, but the H700 PUBG will be shipping to the U.S. only.

H700 PUBG Case Size Mid-Tower Material Steel, Plastic and Tempered Glass Dimensions (H x W x D) 516 x 230 x 494mm Weight 12.27 kg Drive Bays 7 x 2.5” 2 x 1 3.5” Form Factor ATX mATX Mini-ITX Expansion Slots 7 I/O 2 x USB 2.0 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 1 x Audio/Mic Fan Support Front: 3 x 120mm (3 Aer F120 Case Version included) 2 x 140mm Top: 3 x 120mm 2 x 140mm Rear: 1 x 120 1 x 140mm (1 Aer F140 Case Version included) Radiator Support Front: 280mm / 360mm Top: 280mm / 360mm Heatsink Support 185mm VGA Length 423mm Price $200

Update, 5/2/18, 7:05am PT: Fixed typos.