NZXT Releases Special Edition ‘PUBG’ H700 Case, 10% Of Sales Go To Charity

NZXT released a special edition of its H700i mid-tower chassis. The H700 PUBG is colored to resemble the blue and red air-drop crate from PlayerUknown's Battlegrounds. NZXT partnered with Gamer’s Outreach, and 10% of H700 PUBG sales will go to the charity.
NZXT has a history of releasing game-related special editions of its cases. The trend started with the H440 Hyper Beast, and it continued with the S340 Elite Hyper Beast. The H700 PUBG is the latest. Like its predecessors, the H700 PUBG is a specially skinned version of one of NZXT’s existing cases, the H700i. This is a case we reviewed and found to be competitive in all aspects, though slightly overpriced.
For the same $200 that the standard H700i costs, you can get one of 2,000 uniquely numbered H700 PUBG cases. Its graphics aren’t nearly as spectacular as the Hyper Beast cases, but if the sales of those were anything to go by, the H700 PUBG will probably sell out just as quickly. Earlier this month, NZXT stated in a blog post for yet another potential special edition that it had no issue moving all of its Hyper Beast cases in record time.
Unlike previous special edition cases, however, the H700 PUBG will also be helping charity. NZXT stated that 10% of the H700 PUBG’s sales will go to Gamer’s Outreach, a charity organization that provides recreational gaming for children in hospitals.
If all of this sound enticing to you, then you should keep your eye on NZXT’s website. The H700 PUBG will be available there exclusively. PUBG might be a global phenomenon, but the H700 PUBG will be shipping to the U.S. only.
|H700 PUBG
|Case Size
|Mid-Tower
|Material
|Steel, Plastic and Tempered Glass
|Dimensions(H x W x D)
|516 x 230 x 494mm
|Weight
|12.27 kg
|Drive Bays
|7 x 2.5”2 x 1 3.5”
|Form Factor
|ATXmATXMini-ITX
|Expansion Slots
|7
|I/O
|2 x USB 2.02 x USB 3.1 Gen 11 x Audio/Mic
|Fan Support
|Front: 3 x 120mm (3 Aer F120 Case Version included)2 x 140mm Top: 3 x 120mm 2 x 140mm Rear: 1 x 120 1 x 140mm (1 Aer F140 Case Version included)
|Radiator Support
|Front: 280mm / 360mmTop:280mm / 360mm
|Heatsink Support
|185mm
|VGA Length
|423mm
|Price
|$200
Update, 5/2/18, 7:05am PT: Fixed typos.
-1 for promoting that cancer of game that PUBG is
Some will feel its a way to do a "good deed."
Some won't care whether a percentage goes to any charity at all.
Some will grab it just because of the PUBG branding, regardless of performance.
If I was in the market for a case, I might consider just for the novelty since the case is decent in performance. However, I'm not, and I really don't consider cases that costly to start with.
I am partial to the nonwindowed cases from fractal design, they're built solid, well ventilated, have sound absorbing materials, and are priced quite fairly I believe.