NZXT H700i Case Review

Despite its minor drawbacks, NZXT's latest edition to its H line of chassis is definitely worthy of your consideration if you are in the market for a new mid-tower case. It's got top-notch cooling performance, includes RGB lighting, and has a tempered-glass side panel. The H700i is also quite fetching. But all of this comes at a high price.

Features and Specifications

NZXT's new H series line of cases, announced in early 2017, are equipped with installed RGB lighting, Aer F-series fans, and a tempered-glass side panel. We've got the H700i mid-tower chassis on the test bench. Let's dive right in.

Specifications

Exterior

The NZXT H700i mid-tower chassis comes in black or white and a variety of accent colors, including black, blue, and red. Measuring 516 x 230 x 494mm, it weighs just over 27lbs, retails for $200, and comes with a two-year warranty.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The top of the H700i is home to two USB 2.0 ports, a pair of USB 3.0 ports and headphone and microphone jacks. The rest of the top panel is smooth and featureless. The front and side of the chassis are devoid of features as well. The opposite side panel features a one-button release mechanism that allows instant access to the area behind the motherboard tray. Air intake vents on either side of the top and front panels not only provide a path for fresh air to be drawn in, it is also the area where NZXT has applied accent colors, providing a distinctive bit of flair to the overall look of the H700i.

As you can see from the photos, the 5mm thick tempered-glass side panel is slightly recessed making it a bit difficult to reinstall on the rubber-coated locating pins once it has been removed. Metal thumb screws with rubber washers keep the tempered-glass panel in place.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The rear of the chassis has a standard motherboard I/O area, seven expansion card slots, and an opening for a bottom-mounted power supply. Supporting both 120 and 140mm fans and outfitted with 140mm fan, the exhaust fan mounting location features slotted screw holes that let you slide the fan up or down to make room for system components or to fine tune airflow. The bottom of the case has a single filtered hole for the power supply and four large rectangular rubber-coated feet that keep the case approximately one inch off any surface

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The NZXT H700i employs a fairly standard fan filtration system. There is a large removable nylon filter that covers the fan mounting locations in the front of the chassis and a power supply filter that you remove from the rear of the case. The fan mounting locations in the top of the chassis are unfiltered.



MORE: Best Cases

MORE:All Case Content