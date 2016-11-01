NZXT Building 1,337 Limited Edition H440 'Hyper Beast' Cases

NZXT’s H440 has already been on the market for over two years now (read our review here), but its designed has aged well. As such, it was the perfect platform for graphic artist Brock Hofer to build a case with the Hyper Beast skin, a skin he originally made for the M4A1-S rifle in Counter Strike: Global Offensive. This project turned into the H440 Hyper Beast Limited Edition, and as that name would imply, it actually became a case you'll be able to buy: NZXT is building 1,337 (go figure) of them.

Aside from the fresh skin, the case is identical to the original H440. It comes with the same liquid cooling support and four FNv2 case fans. Three 120mm units handle the front intake whereas a single 140mm unit deals with the rear exhaust. Additionally, the case comes with an eight-port PWM fan hub and blue LED lighting.

Its main compartment is split up into two sections; the power supply gets its own chamber below the rest of the chassis. This doesn't only take the PSU out of sight, but it also means that for cable management you'll be able to throw all the slack into that space, away from where all the nice-looking hardware resides.

The chassis is made from steel and has 5mm of damping material on the side panels, which make it ideal for building a quiet-running rig.

Each case will come with its own metal badge stating which of the 1,337 units it is. Availability is slated for late November in the U.S., with European availability expected in early December. It will cost $199, meaning it carries an $80 premium over the standard versions of the H440.