OSVR Working On Windows Installer For Easier HDK Configuration

We recently reviewed the OSVR HDK 1.4 and one of our chief complaints was the setup process for the HMD. OSVR hadn’t created a simple process to get its developer kit installed. But HDK 2, which is supposed to be more consumer friendly, is right around the corner and the consortium is working to simplify the installation.
The OSVR Windows installer will be compatible with all versions of the OSVR Hacker Developer Kits, including all four HDK 1.x HMD and the upcoming HDK 2. OSVR said the installation package will replace the setup procedures for native OSVR content and SteamVR content.
OSVR didn’t give a release date for the upcoming Windows installer package, but it is being prepared specifically for the HDK 2 release, which is shipping at the end of the month. Pre-orders are currently open for the dual screen HDK 2 HMD. We expect the driver will land on July 29 when pre-orders start shipping.
Doesn't the HDK2 have same hardware now? (2160x1200, 90hz, 110 degree FOV... Same as Rift and Oculus but up to half the cost) I've always heard their problem is that they don't have support (so they have to use drivers/wrappers etc to get support, so they suffer and get stuttering which ruins it, plus if you wear glasses it sucks I hear and head tracking is not amazing...)