PS5: Here's What the Next PlayStation Looks Like

We finally know what the PlayStation 5 looks like. After a long time under wraps, it was shown at Sony's digital briefing today, alongside a slate of games.



There will be two configurations that we know of: the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 digital edition. They look similar, but the latter doesn't have a disk drive.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Sony)

Sony didn't announce prices or an official release date for the system beyond its fall target. It did, however, show off a ton of games, including:



Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Hitman III

NBA 2K21

Horizon: Forbidden West

Resident Evil VIII: Village

Grand Theft Auto V

Gran Turismo 7

Ratchet & CLank: Rift Apart

Project Athia

Stray

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Destruction Allstars

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Goodbye Volcano High

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Jett: The Far Shore

Godfall

Solar Ash

Bugsnax

Little Devil inside

Demon's Souls

Deathloop

Pragmata

Additionally, Sony showed off a number of peripherals. We got another look at the DualSense controller, as well as a DualSense charging station, media remote, Pulse 3D headset and an HD camera.



For more, including the specs, see everything we know about the PS5.