Learn About Morgan Yu In New 'Prey' Gameplay Footage

After a brief look at the Typhon aliens last week, the latest gameplay trailer for Prey now focuses on the game’s main protagonist, Morgan Yu.

Since its initial announcement, we’ve seen Morgan as a man, but when you start the game, you’ll have the option to choose to play as a male or female version of Morgan. According to the game’s creative director, Raphael Colantonio, the choice of gender allows “you to identify with the character as much as possible. We did not want to impose personalities such as the cocky extrovert or the cynical introvert.”

Regardless of gender choice, Yu’s story has a Jason Bourne-like feel to it. Significant parts of Yu’s memory are erased, and interactions with videos and other characters on board the Talos I space station will reveal more about Yu’s past. One notable character is Alex Yu, aka Morgan’s brother, who is the CEO of the Transtar Corporation, the company that currently owns and operates the space station.

As you make your way through the story, you’ll have many opportunities to change the ending based on the decisions you make when you interact with multiple characters. In addition, the intensity of the Typhon threat is based on the amount of alien power you use. If you constantly use your newfound abilities, you'll start showing Typhon-like qualities that will make the station’s turrets shoot at you on site. Furthermore, Typhons will attack you more frequently, including the massive and terrifying Nightmare.

Prey doesn’t come out until May 5, but if you want to know more about the game, you can check out our hands-on preview. You can also watch the first 35 minutes of gameplay on Bethesda’s YouTube page.