'Prey' Demo Now Available On Consoles, PC Requirements Published

For those on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the first gameplay demo for Prey is out today, and it will let you try out the first hour of Arkane’s latest work. Unfortunately, a demo isn't available for the PC gaming crowd. Instead, Bethesda released the hardware requirements for the game.

The list for the minimum and recommended tiers is a bit on the slim side. Arkane specified the essentials--CPU, GPU, and RAM--but left out other details, including which version of DirectX it uses, the list of supported operating systems, and most importantly, the amount of storage space required. Strangely enough, storage space was mentioned for consoles. For PlayStation 4 owners, you’ll need 42GB of space to accommodate the game and the launch day patch. For Xbox One users, only 38GB of free space is required. A launch day patch is also coming for the Xbox One.

You can check out the list of requirements below.

Prey Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1GHz)AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5GHz) Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge, 3.4GHz)AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970AMD Radeon R9 290 RAM 8GB 16GB

Arkane also made a list of some of the settings PC gamers can utilize in the game. This includes manipulating the overall shadow quality, texture, object detailing, anisotropic filtering, and field of view.



If you pre-ordered the game on PC, you can start pre-loading it on May 3. For Xbox One players, pre-loading starts at 12a.m. EDT on April 27. On the PlayStation 4, it starts on April 28 at 12a.m. EDT. European PlayStation 4 owners can preload at 12a.m. local time on April 29. If you’re curious, you can also take a look at the game’s 48 achievements, but some of them do contain spoilers for the story. You’ve been warned.