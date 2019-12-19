Trending

Puma Walks Into the Gaming Market With a Pair of Gamer Socks

How could they not improve your gaming performance?

(Image credit: Puma)

It seems that Puma believes that the right socks will help you improve your gaming skills. The sports brand has launched what it's calling Active Gaming Footwear socks on its UK and Australia sites. I'm not quite sure what to make of this, besides Puma digging for a way to get a piece of the gaming pie. 

Oh wait, I know: it's so that you can run to the kitchen or lavatory as fast as possible whilst minimizing downtime from your game.

Here's what Puma's product page says about this strange product walking into the gaming arena. 

"Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear," it says. "Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best." 

(Image credit: Puma)

The socks supposedly feature three "active gaming modes":

  • Medial wrap-up grip in Seek mode
  • Lateral wrap-up support in Attack mode
  • Heel wrap-up stability in Cruise and Defense modes

I don't doubt that these are comfortable. They seem to be made of breathable fabric at the top, an inner sole with dual-density foam and a rubber outer sole for extra grip. 

UK pricing is set at £80.00, though that includes 20% VAT. Converting that to USD turns it into about $86, excluding taxes.

But the real question is whether these gaming socks will make it to the U.S., and do we really care?

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Math Geek 19 December 2019 17:26
    Like most stupid products like this, i don't feel sorry in the least for those dumb enough to buy them.

    can't wait for the threads asking which pair of gaming socks is better for fortnight vs lol........
  • bigdragon 19 December 2019 22:35
    I was going to criticize Puma for not including RGB. Then I noticed that these "Active Gaming Footwear socks" are intended specifically for console gamers. Seems strange that there wouldn't be an "XBox Green" color option, some sort of wireless embedded sensor, and a macro to walk you over to the nearest concentration of Mtn Dew and Doritos products based on your voice command.
  • NightHawkRMX 19 December 2019 23:01
    I mean, they looks decent.
  • drivinfast247 19 December 2019 23:52
    I was gonna laugh at anyone buying them. But then I looked and actually might get a pair or two. I have a pair of Sketchers slip-on that I wear around the house and these would replace them. Look comfortable.
  • Sakra19 20 December 2019 01:11
    This is so ridiculous I thought it's a parody. And they're shoes, not socks lol
  • Flayed 22 December 2019 22:15
    I think they look pretty good. Fancy slippers lol
