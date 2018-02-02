Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Supports 'FF12: The Zodiac Age'

AMD released a new version of its Radeon graphics driver, Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.2.1, adding official support for the newly released Square Enix title, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age. This day-one driver should give AMD graphics cards users the best possible performance for the game.

The new Radeon driver also resolves several nagging issues, including Radeon Overlay launch problems and Radeon Chill profile enabling issues in some Vulkan games, several FreeSync issues (including a fix for a black screen when using a Samsung CF791 display), and terrain and texture corruptions in Need For Speed: Payback and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation, respectively (and yes, that mess of letters and bafflinf punctuation is the actual name of an actual game). It also fixes an issue in Sid Meier’s Civilization V where the game would fail to launch on Hybrid graphics systems that used DirectX 9.

The new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.2.1 is available now from AMD’s website.