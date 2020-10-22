Turn your Raspberry Pi into Cash With this Bitcoin Node Project

Turn the raw processing power of your Raspberry Pi into cold hard cash with this awesome Raspberry Pi full Bitcoin node project. It was developed and shared by Howchoo's Tyler Jones just earlier this week.

Okay, realistically speaking, the cost-benefit analysis of using a Raspberry Pi to mine Bitcoins may not be in your favor. But like many Raspberry Pi projects, it's fun to push the boundaries of what we should do and indulge in what we can do. Can you create a Raspberry Pi Bitcoin node? Absolutely. Should you? If you want to have fun.

Jones decided to use the 4GB model of the Raspberry Pi 4. Though this isn't the most powerful option, it meets the minimum requirements to run a full Bitcoin node.

(Image credit: Tyler Jones, Howchoo)

One of the biggest hurdles you'll face is storage space. Most Pi users run the OS on a microSD card which doubles as internal storage. Unless you've got a huge microSD card, you'll need to up your storage situation. Jones decided to use an external hard drive and explains how to configure it to work with the Pi in his project breakdown. Whatever you decide to use, you'll need more than 350GB to house the entire Bitcoin blockchain.

The project runs on Raspberry Pi OS. The main application used for mining is called bitcoind—this is the official Bitcoin Core daemon. Jones is using the Bitcoin Core for ARM Linux on the Raspberry Pi.