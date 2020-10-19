Surprise Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Announced

October 19, and the Raspberry Pi team have announced another version of their Compute Module range of boards. Powered by the same System on Chip (SoC) as the Raspberry Pi 4 and introducing a new form factor, the Compute Module 4 comes in a whopping 32 variants. The Compute Module 4 now becomes the most powerful Compute Module in their range and starting from just $25.

1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU

VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x

4Kp60 hardware decode of H.265 (HEVC) video

1080p60 hardware decode, and 1080p30 hardware encode of H.264 (AVC) video

Dual HDMI interfaces, at resolutions up to 4K

Single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface

Dual MIPI DSI display, and dual MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces

1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM

Optional 8GB, 16GB or 32GB eMMC Flash storage

Optional 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0

Gigabit Ethernet PHY with IEEE 1588 support

28 GPIO pins, with up to 6 × UART, 6 × I2C and 5 × SPI

The Compute Module 4 does away with the SODIMM form factor found in previous models in favor of a smaller board measuring just 2.1 x 1.5 inches (55 x 40 mm).

There are 32 variants of the Compute Module, ranging from $25 for a Lite version with no onboard storage and just 1GB of RAM to $90 for 32GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The Compute Module 4 is the first time ever there are versions of the Compute Module with WiFi (2.4 and 5GHz) and Bluetooth. An external antenna kit is also available for projects encased in a metal case, or where extra help is needed to obtain a connection.

In order to develop using the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 we need a carrier board, which breaks out all of the GPIO access and enables the module to talk to external components. Using a high density connector, another change to the design used in previous models, the module connects to the Compute Module IO Board enabling developers to use the hardware ready for embedding in their own bespoke PCB project. the Compute Module IO Board is $35 or available in a package from $60.

Two full-size HDMI ports

Gigabit Ethernet jack

Two USB 2.0 ports

MicroSD card socket (only for use with Lite, no-eMMC Compute Module 4 variants)

PCI Express Gen 2 x1 socket

HAT footprint with 40-pin GPIO connector and PoE header

12V input via barrel jack (supports up to 26V if PCIe unused)

Camera and display FPC connectors

Real-time clock with battery backup

Right now the boards are available for pre-order, starting from $25 for the 1GB Lite version, up to $90 for 8GB RAM and 32GB flash storage. Add to this $35 for the IO board and a top spec kit will retail for approximately $125.