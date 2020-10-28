This Mini Raspberry Pi Desktop Has Its Own OLED Stat Display

If there's one thing we love, it's a good miniature Raspberry P i desktop project. This little SBC desktop was created by Michael Klements from The DIY Life and features an OLED display for outputting stat info in real-time.

Not only did Klements take time to share the project, he also provided steps for anyone who wants to recreate it at home. This project was specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 but it wouldn't be hard to use a Raspberry Pi 3 instead.

The case is mostly 3D-printed with a few additional components like an acrylic side panel. The CPU is cooled using an Ice Tower with the fan mounted to the side of the mini desktop.

The OLED panel is installed on the front of the tiny tower. It can be easily programmed to output a variety of stats such as your Raspberry Pi's IP address, memory usage and storage data. It can also provide CPU temperature and performance information.