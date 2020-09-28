Raspberry Pi Matrix Cube Shows CPU Status Through Animations

This incredible RGB matrix cube project was created by a maker known as Sebastian Staacks. It uses a Raspberry Pi to monitor your CPU status and display custom animations that change along with processor performance.

This project makes it really easy to check your CPU usage at a glance, all while adding a pleasant ambiance to the room with soft animations. As the CPU temperature rises, the colors that display on the more than 12,000 RGB LEDs change, too.

In addition to the cube color changing, there is also a ring animation broken up into 12 sections, one for each core of his CPU. As a core gets utilized, that section of the ring will swell. If all of the CPU cores are used, the whole circle swells.

The cube is comprised of three LED matrix panels with 64 x 64 individually addressable LEDs (4096 LEDs per side). They are secured into place via a custom 3D-printed housing. The CPU monitoring and animation control is handled by a Raspberry Pi 2 Model B with the help of an Adafruit RGB Matrix driver board.