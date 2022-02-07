Raspberry Pi Plans Trio of Pop-up Stores

British readers and tourists, open your ears. Following the success of its pop-up shop in London's prestigious Oxford Street last fall, Raspberry Pi has announced that there will be three further pop-ups during Summer 2022. You’ll have to be in the UK to visit one, however.

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi Foundation)

The November 2021 pop-up welcomed hundreds of customers, and saw Raspberry Pi Pico and Zero 2 W boards sell out on the first day, with the more powerful Pi 4 and 400 proving popular too. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Pi recently will know there's a little bit of a stock shortage (though anyone looking for large quantities of RP2040 controller chips can now buy them directly from the company) so we hope sufficient stock is being put in place for the popups.

There's more than Pi on offer at the pop-up shops, however, with a range of merchandise on offer so you can announce to the world how cool and attractive you are with a Raspberry Pi T-shirt or mug, a book on using the Raspberry Pi camera, or a guide to creating Raspberry Pi projects.

Staff in the pop-ups will be able to help with any enquiries you may have about the products, and working Pi installations will be available to handle and try out.

The trifold nature of the pop-ups refers to today’s third anniversary of the Raspberry Pi store in Cambridge, England, the popular SBC brand’s home town. In its short life it has hosted 135 Raspberry Pi workshops and sold more than 10,000 computers, despite having its activities curtailed by an inconvenient global pandemic and lockdown of the population.

This year’s Pi pop-ups will be in the Metro Centre, Gateshead, on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May; St James Quarter, Edinburgh, on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th July; and London’s Oxford Street on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th October. If they follow the pattern set in London last year, they'll open at 10 or 11am, and close at 5 or 6pm.