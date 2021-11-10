Raspberry Pi to Open Short-Lived London Store

London-based readers kicking around the capital at the end of November will be able to sate their Raspberry Pi hunger at a pop-up shop, operating for two days in Oxford Street.

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi Foundation)

Selling the complete range of the single-board computers, including the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, you’ll also be able to pick up HATs, camera modules, and cases, as well as mugs, T-shirts, cuddly bears and all kinds of essentials for living the Raspberry Pi lifestyle.

The store will be open from 11am until 6pm on Friday November 26, and 10am until 5pm on Saturday November 27 at 58 Oxford Street (inside Sook, opposite Zara, next to Clarks). It’s a two-minute walk from Tottenham Court Road tube station.

Should you wish to meet Raspberry Pi supremo Ebon Upton, and perhaps ask him about his experiences on the Tom’s Hardware The Pi Cast, he’s expected to be putting in an appearance at noon on the Friday. It’s not the first time Raspberry Pi has toyed with a real-world shop, having opened a retail outlet in its home town of Cambridge back in 2019.