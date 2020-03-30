Raspberry Pi Network Monitor Tracks Your Internet Speed

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Troubleshooting network issues can be tricky. That's why we appreciate creators like Mr Canoehead—as he's known on Reddit—who has come forward with a new solution. Better yet, this network performance monitor project has maker written all over it, as it's based on a Raspberry Pi.

Built on top of a Raspberry Pi 3 B+, the project is designed to monitor network activity and performance. It uses the data to create a report with critical information, like network speeds and bandwidth measurements, making it much easier to track issues and when they arise.

The system is designed to use five network interfaces. Two are reserved as a transparent Ethernet bridge for monitoring the bandwidth between the modem and router. Mr Canoehead provided a diagram of the configuration in his post (see below).

(Image credit: Mr Canoehead)

The monitoring system stores the information in a database and uses it to compile a daily report. The readings are formatted into a graph so you can see spikes and drops at a glance.

This example report shows the download/upload speed, latency and an outage at 10 p.m.:

(Image credit: Mr Canoehead)

According to Mr Canoehead, the Raspberry Pi network monitor has very little impact on the overall network performance. The biggest issue is a slight latency increase caused by the transparent Ethernet bridge.