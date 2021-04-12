Raspberry Pi Project Sanitizes Masks with UV Light

Bringing home a used face mask can harbor unseen and unwanted bacteria. But we've noticed something over the years—where there's a problem, there's a Raspberry Pi solution! Today's project tackles this issue and is known as the Box of Hope, developed by Jan-Hendrik Ewers, Sarah Swinton, and Martin Karel.

The best Raspberry Pi projects help make life easier, and this project takes a lot of guesswork out of mask sanitization. The Box of Hope has a sanitizing chamber that utilizes UV LEDs to sterilize fabric face masks. It also relies on wireless technology to issue daily usage reminders.

According to the dev team, the project was designed to be a box kept at the user's home. It's connected to the internet, which is necessary to send sanitization reminders to a given mobile device.

There are three major components in the project design: an API, a web app, and an I/O server. The RESTful API manages HTTP requests between the client and server. The I/O server runs on the Pi while the web app manages notifications.