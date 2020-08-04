Researchers Build Open-Source SSD Controller That Surpasses 7 GB/s

Researchers lead by Professor Myung-Soo Jeong at the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed a new SSD controller that is able to surpass 7 GB/s in read speeds, as reported by FNN News. The controller is built using the OpenExpress standards, and its designs are available for free to universities and research institutes.

What's impressive about the 7 GB/s read speed is that very few SSDs available on the market nowadays achieve speeds anywhere near those. Theoretically, NVMe drives using four PCI-Express 4.0 lanes should be able to reach this figure, but today's commercial controllers haven't been able to saturate the PCIe bandwidth yet, with Phison's popular PS5016-E16 controller reaching around 5 GB/s at best.

(Image credit: FNN News)

However, the SSD created by the researchers doesn't fit on a modern M.2 card like commercial SSDs. Rather, it is built on a custom FPGA, and notably bigger than the M.2 SSDs.

The creators only intend for the designs to be used by universities and research institutes as an alternative to expensive IP from the current offerings, as explained by professor Jeong: "There is no intention of breaking the industrial ecosystem that companies have, and only the school or research institute that has researched it has disclosed it."

So, you won't be able to buy this SSD on the open, consumer market -- if you want a 7 GB/s consumer-grade SSD, you'll have to wait a little longer.