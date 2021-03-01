Images Surface of Asus' Radeon RX 6700 XT Cards Ahead of Launch

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT announcement is still a few days away, but it seems that Videocardz has managed to source images of the latest cards from Asus. Until we get the official announcement on March 3rd, take this news with a grain of salt.

We believe the Radeon RX 6700 to be using the Navi 22 GPU with 40 CUs, 2,560 Stream Processors, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory. Basically, this card should be the RDNA2 replacement for the last-gen RX 5700 XT. One big unknown is the Infinity Cache, whether it's present in a smaller size, or even present at all, but we'll need to wait for confirmation on this from AMD.

Radeon RX 6700 XT TUF Gaming

(Image credit: Videocardz)

We expect Navi 22 cards to have a lower TDP than their higher-tiered Big Navi (Navi 21) siblings, giving AIB partners such as Asus more wiggle room to develop compact coolers for the GPU. However, it seems Asus went all out on the 6700 XT TUF Gaming. The card looks almost identical to the RX 6800 variant with a width approaching three PCI-e slots and a beefy triple fan heatsink. Aesthetically, both cards share the TUF Gaming logo at the top right and the "tire track" design flowing down the middle of the card, as well as on the bottom-right and top-left edges.

Unlike the 6800, Videocardz says the 6700 XT TUF Gaming has a different heatpipe layout and a narrower PCB compared to other TUF Gaming Radeon cards. It uses a 6-pin + 8-pin configuration for the supplementary power connectors. This means the RX 6700 XT should have the lowest TDP so far of any RDNA2 GPU, but combines with the PCIe slot it could still theoretically access 300W of power. It probably won't use anything close to that, and we expect the thermals and acoustics will be quite good, but we'll have to wait and see.

Radeon RX 6700 XT Dual

(Image credit: Videocardz)

The Asus RX 6700 XT Dual represents the cheaper dual-fan option for the new GPU. The card has a near 3-slot width like its bigger sibling, and is aesthetically similar to other Dual cards from Asus. It includes multi-toned black/gray trim, plus the silver/purple accents to the top of the card. The RX 6700 XT Dual will feature the same supplementary power configuration as the TUF with a single 6-pin and a single 8-pin.

For now, this is all Asus has to offer regarding its RX 6700 XT graphics cards. If Navi 22 ends up similar to Navi 21 in other aspects, we expect it to clock quite high, in the 2.25GHz range. That should be a decent improvement over the RX 5700 XT, and there should be ray tracing hardware support as well. Pricing and performance remain uknown for now, but be sure to check out our detailed coverage of the RX 6700 XT once the announcement drops on March 3rd.