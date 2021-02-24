AMD Will Announce the Radeon RX 6700 XT On March 3

AMD will reveal a new Radeon RX 6000 graphics card during Episode 3 of its "Where Gaming Begins" event on March 3 on 11 AM US Eastern. Although the chipmaker didn't specify which model, it's likely going to be the much-awaited Radeon RX 6700 XT. Following AMD's Big Navi release pattern,. the Radeon RX 6700 Xt is the next SKU in line after all.

AMD's render of the RDNA 2 graphics card aligns with a previous leaked design of what the Radeon RX 6700 could look like. On an aesthetic level, the Radeon RX 6700 XT shares similar traits as the reference design for Big Navi offerings, such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6800. However, the Radeon RX 6700 XT features a less robust cooling system.

The Radeon RX 6700 XT emerges with a shorter cooler with only two cooling fans. A quick glimpse at the front of the graphics card reveals three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and a single HDMI 2.1 port. It would seem that AMD has removed the USB Type-C connector on the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgkFebruary 24, 2021 See more

The Radeon RX 6700 XT will be gunning after Nvidia's mid-range Ampere-based graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 that launches tomorrow. The specifications for the new Big Navi (I guess this is really Medium Navi) graphics card are still blurry, but we expect to see a full-fledged Navi 22 die. As AMD has done in the past, it's reasonable to think that the chipmaker would also put out a Radeon RX 6700, which would probably leverage a cut-down version of the Navi 22 silicon.

