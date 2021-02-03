AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT Spotted With 12GB GDDR6 Memory

AMD made it clear during its CES 2021 presentation that new mainstream RDNA 2 graphics cards will arrive in the first half of this year. The Radeon RX 6700 XT may be one of the very first models.

Gigabyte (via Komachi_Ensaka) today registered at least six custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), implying that we may be nearing the Radeon RX 6700 XT's release. While the Radeon RX 6700 XT's specifications are left to speculation, Gigabyte's submission at least confirms that the graphics card will come equipped with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

There have been whispers that the Radeon RX 6700 XT would employ AMD's Navi 22 (codename Navy Flounder) silicon. Size-wise, the die should be smaller than Navi 21, which dwells inside the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT (one of the best graphics cards) and RX 6800. Navi 22 may well end up with 40 Compute Units (CUs), adding up to a total of 2,560 Stream Processors (SPs).

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics Cards

Graphics Card Part Number Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G GV-R67XT-12GD-B Aorus Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G GV-R67XTAORUS E-12GD Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC 12G GV-R67XTGAMING OC-12GD Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming 12G GV-R67XTGAMING-12GD Radeon RX 6700 XT Eagle OC 12G GV-R67XTEAGLE OC-12GD Radeon RX 6700 XT Eagle 12G GV-R67XTEAGLE-12GD

Since we're looking at 12GB of GDDR6 memory, it's reasonable to think that the memory would communicate across a 192-bit memory interface. We still don't know what clock speed the memory will be running. If these are the same GDDR6 chips as the Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT, then they should be clocked at 16 Gbps. Across a less generous memory bus, the Radeon RX 6700 XT would be able to deliver a maximum memory bandwidth up to 384 GBps.

As for the Infinity Cache, it would be silly to expect the Radeon RX 6700 XT to feature the same 128MB of L3 cache as the Radeon RX 6900 XT or RX 6800 XT. If the 192-bit memory interface is sound, there's a possibility of coupling six 16MB chunks of cache to each memory controller. In that case, we could see an Infinity Cache of 96MB. It's also possible the Infinity Cache size doesn't need to match with the memory controllers, in which case something smaller like 64MB is feasible.

While the Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT are rated for 300W, the Radeon RX 6700 XT should feature a more modest TDP in the range of 200W. If so, a single 8-pin PCIe power connector would suffice. If AMD is using the same display output formula with the Radeon RX 6700 XT as it did with the Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6700 XT, the Radeon RX 6700 XT will likely have an HDMI 2.1 port, two DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and possibly the USB-C port as well.

Current rumors suggest we could see RX 6700 XT (and possibly RX 6700 as well) cards launch by the end of March.