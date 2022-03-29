Ryzen 7 5700X Is Just 2% Slower Than the 5800X in Geekbench 5

We finally have our first Geekbench 5 result for AMD's upcoming 65W Ryzen 7 5700X 8 core CPU, as reported by Twitter user @BenchLeaks. Despite the 40W reduction in TDP, single-core and multi-core scores are within 2% of AMD's more power-hungry 5800X, giving the 5700X impressive power efficiency if these numbers apply in the real world. This should put the 5700X in our Best CPUs for Gaming list once it arrives.



The Ryzen 7 5700X was announced by AMD two weeks ago and will arrive on April 4, alongside the Ryzen 5 5600 and 5500. The 5700X will fulfill the same role as the 3700X, being a cheaper and less power-hungry alternative to the Ryzen 7 5800X. Pricing appears to be quite good with an MSRP of $299, which is the same MSRP as the 6-core Ryzen 5 5600X. However, over the course of the past year or so, the 5600X has dropped in price and can now be found consistently in the sub-$250 bracket, so its official MSRP doesn't mean much anymore.



To account for the large drop in TDP, clock speeds for the 5700X are down compared to the 5800X, but not by that much. The 5700X's base frequency suffered the biggest hit, running at 3.4GHz, a 400MHz drop compared to the 5800X. However, the boost frequency barely changed at all with a 4.6GHz peak boost frequency on the 5700X, just 100MHz lower than its older sibling.

[GB5 CPU] Unknown CPUCPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X (8C 16T)Min/Max/Avg: 4459/4645/4634 MHzCodename: VermeerCPUID: A20F12 (AuthenticAMD)Scores, vs AMD 5800XSingle: 1645, -4.8%Multi: 10196, -5.1%https://t.co/NeINtdYhE8March 29, 2022 See more

According to Geekbench 5, it appears the 5700X sits in the higher boost frequencies of its frequency curve, with less than a 2% deficit in performance compared to the 5800X. The 5700X scored 1645 points in the single-threaded tests, and 10196 in the multi-threaded benchmark run. The official Geekbench 5 5800X score is 1671 points for the single-threaded result and 10338 points for the multi-threaded score.



The 5700X ran these tests on an X570 Taichi motherboard from ASRock and 32GB of 3200MHz memory, which is the default spec for Ryzen 5000, so we can't blame highly overclocked kits in the 3600-3800MHz range for improving the 5700X's results.



If Geekbench 5's results are indicative of real-world performance, then the 5800X will be nearly obsolete, with a performance gap that is almost within the margin of error. Plus, enabling PBO on the 5700X could reduce the 1.5-2% performance gap even further.



However, Geekbench 5 is notorious for using workloads that are not indicative of real-world performance, so you'll have to wait for our official review and other third party coverage of the 5700X to see what performance is really like.