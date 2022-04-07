Ryzen 7 5800X3D Beats Core i9-12900KS By 16% In Shadow of the Tomb Raider

XanxoGaming released the first benchmarks for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. The Peruvian news outlet followed up a quick gaming benchmark in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, where AMD’s L3 cache-heavy chip outperformed the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS.

XanxoGaming executed the benchmarks in conjunction with the developer of CapFrameX, a helpful tool to analyze frame times. The publication tested at a 720p (1280 x 720) resolution with low custom settings to discard the graphics card as the bottleneck and remove it from the equation. It’s essential to consider that the Intel and AMD systems used different hardware, which XanxoGaming has admitted is not an apples-to-apples comparison.

The Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS systems have a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and DDR5-4800 C40 memory, whereas the Ryzen 7 5800X3D system was on a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with DDR4-3200 C14 memory. So despite the Intel testbed having a better graphics card, the AMD system won by a fair margin, making the feat even more impressive.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D delivered an average frame rate of 231 FPS, while the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS finished with 190 FPS and 200 FPS, respectively. Therefore, AMD’s chip beat the Core i9-12900K by 22% and the Core i9-12900KS by 16%. Furthermore, let’s look back at AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D presentation. The chipmaker estimates that the processor offers up to 10% better gaming performance than the Core i9-12900K at 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution with high image quality.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a title that relies heavily on memory speed and is sensitive to memory latency, which favors the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It’s necessary to put the AMD chip through more titles to see whether it can be the “world’s fastest gaming CPU,” as AMD has been calling it. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D will hit the shelves on April 20 for $449. Therefore, we’re less than two weeks away from finding out whether AMD can take away the crown for the “fastest gaming CPU” from the Core i9-12900KS, which recently debuted at $799.99.