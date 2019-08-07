Samsung Unveils $999 Galaxy Book S Laptop with Snapdragon 8cx

(Image credit: Samsung)

Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked 2019 event brought several announcements with it, including the debut of the the svelte, long-lasting Galaxy Book S.

The $999 LTE-enabled laptop was unveiled onstage during the event, and was promised to come with a lengthy 23 hours of battery life.

If that sounds more in line with a smartphone's standby battery, you're thinking along the right lines: Samsung described the laptop as having the "essence of a smartphone." It's just 13 inches and 2 pounds, packing 8GB of RAM and two configurations to choose from: 256GB or 512GB of storage. If neither of those amounts are quite enough, it will also include a microSD slot for additional storage up to 1TB.

Samsung purportedly worked closely with Qualcomm and Microsoft to bring the laptop, which is seen as a successor to 2018's Galaxy Book 2, to fruition. It's one of the first models that will utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform, the new system on ac chip (SoC) created to be used in always-on PCs like this one, with its lengthy battery life. That's part of the long list of advantages os using the 8cx in the first place – the excellent battery life that you get with just one charge.

It also offers 40 percent greater CPU performance, 80 percent greater graphics performance, and additional memory bandwidth. It's also designed to be fan-less while still remaining cool to the touch no matter what you get up to on the laptop.

It features touch-to-wake capabilities, a lightweight anodized aluminum frame on the top and base, and 10-point multi-touch display to let you zoom, scroll, and controls he device to your liking all with just a tap and touch of the screen, just like on your phone.





The Galaxy Book S is set to debut fall 2019 in two shades: Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray. It can be purchased via Samsung.com and Verizon, though there will likely be additional retailers added to the list later down the line. No word has been given on whether there will be additional color options just yet.