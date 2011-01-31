Trending

Sandy Bridge Bug 2X Costly as Pentium Math Bug

Intel's surprising note that it has discovered a "circuit design issue" in the 6-series chipset is reminiscent of the 1993 FDIV bug. Intel's quality control may not be as fail-safe as the company claims.

The FDIV bug was a catastrophic design flaw in the original Pentium (P5) processor that caused certain floating point divisions to produce false results. It was a rather controversial problem and extremely rare as only one in 9 billion operations was believed to be affected by the flaw, but Intel was forced to recall and correct the issue. The company initially expected the cost to be in the neighborhood of $300 million, but ended up paying about $475 million in total.    

We don't know much about the Sandy Bridge SATA bug announced today, other than the chipset could see its SATA connection deteriorate and cause the performance of SATA devices such as hard drives decline. Intel says not many consumers are affected and it has already begun manufacturing new Sandy Bridge devices. However, the company expects the issue to cost about $700 million, which isn't exactly a number for a minor issue. Semiconductor companies are traditionally conservative with their estimates how much such issues could cost in the end and there is a good chance that the SB problem will cost Intel nearly twice as much as the 1993 FDIV bug.

We should note that Intel has an elaborate structure of quality control in place: there are more than 3000 engineers worldwide who are testing new chip designs usually for at least 9 months before a chip is commercially released. This structure has been created following the FDIV bug specifically to avoid scenarios such as the announced Sandy Bridge circuit design "issue." With a $700 million bill and the stock market fallout still to be seen, Intel may be looking into ways on how to improve its quality control system -- especially since the company is trying to figure how to make its way into other high-volume markets such as mobile phones and consumer electronics.

There have been some reports from the side of AMD ridiculing Intel's mistake, but we should be fair and recognize that microprocessors are highly complex marvels and engineering and AMD has made mistakes as well - such as the TLB bug in the company's first quad-core server processor - the 2007 Opteron CPU with Barcelona core.             

75 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bv90andy 01 February 2011 02:44
    So much for their record profits. I know where those will be spent. Too bad. because this will finally be payed by the consumer.
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 01 February 2011 02:45
    That's some serious dough there. My guess is that it will run into the billions towards the end.
    Reply
  • yao 01 February 2011 02:59
    when can I buy my pc?
    I was thinking about buying one, now this news come out.. no way I will buy in the near future.
    Reply
  • silverblue 01 February 2011 02:59
    Sorry, but we're talking 1993 money as compared to 2011. It's way worse than 2X.
    Reply
  • geekapproved 01 February 2011 03:00
    Definitely billions. And what about the OEM's and mobo makers, they going to have to absorb all the RMA and shipping costs for replacement parts and replacement labor. What about the Mom and Pop shops, they are seeing record sales right now because of SB release, now they can't sell any more till April and nobody but the super budget minded are really buy AMD right now, so, there goes those record sales.
    Reply
  • geekapproved 01 February 2011 03:01
    Wow, you think after the P55 cpu socket issues they would have bumped up the QC a little. Guess not, they are too worried about aquiring Mcafee. lol
    Reply
  • zelog 01 February 2011 03:07
    silverblueSorry, but we're talking 1993 money as compared to 2011. It's way worse than 2X. You mean "it's way better than 2X"
    Reply
  • silverblue 01 February 2011 03:08
    Depends on your interpretation. :) How much is $475 million 18 years on?
    Reply
  • Onus 01 February 2011 03:16
    The mainstream market, where the vast bulk of systems are sold, won't even notice. That market is still buying S775 systems, e.g. "Corporate Stable" models. This will inconvenience, piss off, and maybe alienate some enthusiasts, and maybe the top percent or two of the high-end pro market, but nothing more.
    Reply
  • accolite 01 February 2011 03:20
    Looks like it's intel's turn to go the amd route.
    Reply