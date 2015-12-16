Latest 'Star Citizen' Video Shows Procedurally Generated Planets

As part of a four-hour livestream session on Twitch where Cloud Imperium Games showed off more behind-the-scenes work for Star Citizen, the developers presented a video that showcased the game’s procedural planet system.

The clip, titled "From Pupil To Planet," started zooming out from the eye of a pilot outside of his ship, which was docked inside a hangar. The camera continued to zoom out, showing more features of the small planetary base and then eventually panning over the mountainous region before exiting the atmosphere and showing the planet as a whole.

The entire purpose of the short video was to show a seamless transition from a player’s viewpoint, all the way to showing off a whole planet, thanks to procedurally generated rendering. As the camera moves further away, the ground below is created at various levels of detail as an entire planet would take up too much memory space.

The timing of the video is too coincidental with the recent release of Elite: Dangerous Horizons, which just introduced the planetary landing feature. Just like Star Citizen, the game also uses procedurally generated rendering as you enter from deep space, enter orbital speed, and eventually reach surface speed to touch down on a landing pad.

______________________________________________________________________



Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributor at Tom’s Hardware. He writes news on tech and hardware, but mostly focuses on gaming news. As a Chicagoan, he believes that deep dish pizza is real pizza and ketchup should never be on hot dogs. Ever. Also, Portillo’s is amazing.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.