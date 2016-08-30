'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game Of The Year Edition' Arrives August 30 (Updated: Now Available)

Update, 8/30/2016, 12:43pm PDT: In addition to the release of the game, CD Projekt RED released a new trailer as well as a new patch. The update includes multiple fixes and a change in Vimme Vivaldi's outfit.



It was inevitable that the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would get a second release, and that day is nearly here. At the end of the month, CD Projekt Red is coming out with a Game of the Year (GOTY) edition of the game.

Aside from the original game, it includes all sixteen batches of free downloadable content as well as the two major expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. When you consider the fact that the Season Pass, which grants access to both expansion, costs $24.99 on top of the price for the original game, the Game of the Year version is a worthy investment at $49.99.

If you already have the game on PC or plan to get the PC variant of the upcoming bundle, you also get a small bonus. That is, if you own an Nvidia GPU. In May, Nvidia revealed its Ansel technology, which will allow you to capture and edit images from specific games. In addition, you can also add effects to an image, adjust the camera angle, and even set it up as a 360-degree picture. The Witcher 3 was one of the first games to support Ansel, and the feature will arrive on August 15, which is two weeks prior to the release of the Game of the Year edition.

Even with the new release, CD Projekt Red isn’t quite done with the world of The Witcher. The studio is still working on a standalone version of the Gwent card game, appropriately called Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Initially, the plan was to launch a closed beta session in September. However, it was pushed to October 25 to allow for more development time.