Thermaltake Launches RGB-Illuminated Water 3.0 AIO Coolers

RGB lighting seems to be the hottest trend in PC components these days. Now you can find motherboards, graphics cards and a variety of peripherals with customizable colored lighting to fit any themed build. Thermaltake is the latest company to join in on the trend by releasing a series of AIO closed loop water coolers feature RGB illuminated fans.

Thermaltake’s Water 3.0 Riing RGB series closed loop coolers are available in 240 mm and 360 mm variants. Each Riing RGB cooler includes Thermaltake Riing 12 LED RGB radiator fans that have been tuned for high-static pressure. Each fan includes a 256-color ring of LEDs around the circumference.

The Water 3.0 Riing RGB series coolers include a smart fan controller that manages fan speed and the lighting profiles. Thermaltake said the controllers can switch between five different LED modes. The light rings can be set to solid red, blue, white or green, or they can be set to cycle between 265 different colors. The company said there is a play/pause function that will lock in a particular color, which will remain in memory even after the PC is power-cycled. Alternatively, the LEDs can be disabled, as well.

Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360 Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240 Compatibility Intel LGA 2011-3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150 Intel LGA 2011-3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150 AMD FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2 AMD FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2 Water Block Material:Copper Material:Copper Pump Rated Voltage: 12 V Rated Voltage:12 V Rated Current: 175 mA Rated Current:175 mA Fan Dimension:120 x 120 x 25 mm Dimension: 120 x 120 x 25 mm Speed:800 ~ 1500 R.P.M Speed:800 ~ 1500 R.P.M 400 ~ 1000 R.P.M (Low Noise Mode) 400 ~ 1000 R.P.M (Low Noise Mode) Noise Level:18.5 ~ 26.4 dB-A Noise Level:18.5 ~ 26.4 dB-A Rated Voltage:12 V Rated Voltage:12 V Max. Air Flow:22.14 ~ 40.6 CFM Max. Air Flow:22.14 ~ 40.6 CFM Max. Pressure:0.57 ~ 2.01 mm-H2O Max. Pressure:0.57 ~ 2.01 mm-H2O Connector:4 pin Connector:4 pin Radiator Dimension:326 x 120 x 27 mm Dimension:270 x 120 x 27 mm Tube Length:326 mm Length:326 mm Material:Rubber Material:Rubber Weight 1320g 1071g

Thermaltake did not announce pricing and availability for the Riing series Water 3.0 coolers, but expect to see them wherever Tt products are sold in the near future.

