This Raspberry Pi Biscuit Robot Ensures A Perfect Dip

Every now and then you'll find a creative Raspberry Pi project that falls into the "Why not?" category. While many might stop and ask "Why?", TheMysticChicken is there to ask "Why not?" and has bestowed upon us a Raspberry Pi-powered biscuit dipping robot.

Dipping your biscuit is just par for the course when it comes to tea time. It's important to note that what's considered a biscuit in the UK is more like a cookie in North America. If the biscuit is soaked for too long, it can lose its structural integrity and possibly break off into your tea! TheMysticChicken decided that a Raspberry Pi would be more than suitable for pulling off the perfect dip.

The robotic arm is activated using just a Raspberry Pi Camera Module. When a biscuit is detected, it grabs it using two arms and moves the biscuit carefully into and out of your teacup.

To perfect the image recognition capability of the arm, TheMysticChicken built an algorithm to download tons of biscuit images from the internet to compile an average color palette. This information is used to help accurately detect the biscuit.