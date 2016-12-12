Trending

Tom's Hardware Presents the OCZ Holiday SSD Giveaway!

By

We have another great Tom's Hardware giveaway lined up for you. We're proud to announce the OCZ Storage Holiday SSD Giveaway. Our friends at OCZ have given us four SSDs to hand out.

Up for grabs this time is the VX500 SSD in 1TB and 512GB capacities, as well as the TL100 SSD in 240GB and 120GB capacities. Chris Ramseyer, one of our resident storage experts, reviewed the VX500 back in September and found it to be a worthy SSD competitor in mainstream performance category. 

To enter simply, head to the Tom's Hardware Storage forums and enter the raffle in the giveaway thread. The contest will run until next Monday, December 19, at 12pm EST.

8 Comments
  • Eximo 12 December 2016 22:11
    Just a thought, Dec 12th is today, and certainly not a Friday.
    Reply
  • Jsimenhoff 12 December 2016 22:29
    18995731 said:
    Just a thought, Dec 12th is today, and certainly not a Friday.
    Thanks for catching that! The date has been fixed.

    Reply
  • nukem950 13 December 2016 00:13
    December 19th is not a Friday either...
    Reply
  • RioAmaterasu 13 December 2016 05:10
    probably announcement on 19th? since 19th is Monday
    Reply
  • saadgamer_17 13 December 2016 06:24
    is it international giveaway
    Reply
  • synphul 13 December 2016 10:13
    No saadgamer_17, according to the terms and conditions of the giveaway it's limited to legal residents of the 50 states of the U.S. and the District of Columbia (D.C.).
    Reply
  • Hanover_Fisk 13 December 2016 17:11
    Free is nice!
    Reply
  • Barry Fliegelman 13 December 2016 20:25
    i want to enter your contest
    Reply