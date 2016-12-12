Tom's Hardware Presents the OCZ Holiday SSD Giveaway!

We have another great Tom's Hardware giveaway lined up for you. We're proud to announce the OCZ Storage Holiday SSD Giveaway. Our friends at OCZ have given us four SSDs to hand out.

Up for grabs this time is the VX500 SSD in 1TB and 512GB capacities, as well as the TL100 SSD in 240GB and 120GB capacities. Chris Ramseyer, one of our resident storage experts, reviewed the VX500 back in September and found it to be a worthy SSD competitor in mainstream performance category.

To enter simply, head to the Tom's Hardware Storage forums and enter the raffle in the giveaway thread. The contest will run until next Monday, December 19, at 12pm EST.