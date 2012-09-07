Trending

ZaReason Rolls Out First Linux Ultrabook

Running Linux instead of Windows does not necessarily mean that your computer will be cheaper.

ZaReason's UltraLap is a reminder that even Linux will not bring down the price of still-expensive Ultrabooks to a more affordable level.

The UltraLap comes with Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, is based on Intel's i3-3217U Ivy Bridge processor, and is priced from $899 with a 32 GB mSATA SSD. Want a 128 GB drive instead? That will lift the price to $1,028. Add a faster processor, upgrade from 4 to 16 GB of memory, upgrade to a 256 SSD as well as throw in second 512 GB SSD, and you are looking at $1,865.

These are very comparable prices and should not be too surprising for those who really want a Linux Ultrabook from the get-go. It may be even surprising that ZaReason can offer the device for this price due to the lack of volume discounts the larger vendors can secure. The best feature may be that that you can choose your Linux distribution and opt also for Kubunutu, Edubuntu, Debian, Mint, Fedora - or any other widely available flavor at no extra charge.

  • master_chen 07 September 2012 18:47
    Linux is free.
    By buying a laptop with pre-installed Linux, you pay for Linux.
  • halcyon 07 September 2012 19:08
    I guess there is a market for a Linux ultrabook. ...but I wonder where.
  • classzero 07 September 2012 19:40
    I think these will gain popularity was windows 8 rolls out.
  • crabdog 07 September 2012 19:53
    Problem is that all of these linux distros even in the latest LTS versions are still riddled with bugs and errors. Ubuntu is the most reliable of them all but you have to take on Unity along with it.
  • master_chen 07 September 2012 20:01
    Just say that you can't into Archie. >:3
  • manicmike 07 September 2012 20:14
    You aren't paying for Linux, per se, but rather the effort of having someone else install it for you. Just like if you have Geek Squad install Windows for you, you could do it yourself, but you're paying someone else to do it instead.
  • john_4 07 September 2012 20:16
    Cool for the growing support of Linux. The way Apple is heading my next laptop will be Linux again.
  • volvavite 07 September 2012 20:24
    crabdogProblem is that all of these linux distros even in the latest LTS versions are still riddled with bugs and errors.If you see a bug, report it, and help the community on solving it. That being said, Ubuntu 12.04.1 LTS is rock solid, at least on my experience.
    crabdogUbuntu is the most reliable of them all but you have to take on Unity along with it.Unity is great, IMO, but you can always try Linux Mint, or Xubuntu, for example. They all benefit of the reliability of Ubuntu, and Xubuntu is an official derivative that is an LTS for 12.04 as well.
    I use Xubuntu 12.04 on my eeePC and it is fast and awesome.
  • myromance123 07 September 2012 20:25
    Once I start working, I really hope to buy one of ZaReason's or System76's computers.
    Just to make it clear, when my local Ubuntu team used to sell Ubuntu, I purchased Ubuntu discs. Why? Because it's worth it.

    I feel sad that Tom's started the article with:
    ZaReason's UltraLap is a reminder that even Linux will not bring down the price of still-expensive Ultrabooks to a more affordable level.

    I guess the writer's over at Tom's don't favor Linux much. Thanks for updating me on ZaReason's new machine though.
  • 07 September 2012 20:34
    The big advantage of buying from ZaReason is that you don't have to guess if there will be issues using all of the hardware under Linux. They designed each one with that goal in mind and do thorough testing before they start selling them.
