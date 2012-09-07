ZaReason Rolls Out First Linux Ultrabook

ZaReason's UltraLap is a reminder that even Linux will not bring down the price of still-expensive Ultrabooks to a more affordable level.

The UltraLap comes with Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, is based on Intel's i3-3217U Ivy Bridge processor, and is priced from $899 with a 32 GB mSATA SSD. Want a 128 GB drive instead? That will lift the price to $1,028. Add a faster processor, upgrade from 4 to 16 GB of memory, upgrade to a 256 SSD as well as throw in second 512 GB SSD, and you are looking at $1,865.

These are very comparable prices and should not be too surprising for those who really want a Linux Ultrabook from the get-go. It may be even surprising that ZaReason can offer the device for this price due to the lack of volume discounts the larger vendors can secure. The best feature may be that that you can choose your Linux distribution and opt also for Kubunutu, Edubuntu, Debian, Mint, Fedora - or any other widely available flavor at no extra charge.