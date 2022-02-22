Utility Restores Nvidia GPUs Full Mining Performance

When Nvidia introduced light hash rate (LHR) graphics cards with reduced Ethereum hash rate, it wanted to ensure that its GeForce offerings would not be used for mining. But shortly after LHR boards became available, various tools to increase their mining performance emerged. Yet none of them could restore full mining performance of Nvidia’s GPUs. But a new tool called Nvidia LHR unlocker does just that.

The Nvidia RTX LHR v2 Unlocker by Sergey (discovered by MyDrivers and Videocardz) is a tool that modifies BIOS of Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards based on the Ampere architecture as well as workstation-grade RTX A-series boards to remove mining performance limiters added by Nvidia. But firmware modification alone is not enough to bring back full mining performance of GPUs. In addition, miners have to use drivers modified by Sergey.

RTX 3080 Ti up to 115 MH/s RTX 3080 LHR up to 100 MH/s RTX 3070 Ti up to 69 MH/s RTX 3070 LHR up to 57 MH/s RTX 3060 Ti LHR up to 61 MH/s RTX 3060 LHR V2 up to 49 MH/s RTX A5000 up to 110 MH/s RTX A4500 not measured RTX A4000 up to 67 MH/s RTX A2000 up to 46 MH/s

"Modifying the BIOS is not enough to fully hashrate your graphics card," the developer explained. "You also need graphics drivers modified by me. They are downloaded and installed automatically in Windows when the program is installed. If you are using another OS such as HiveOs etc. then you need to install the drivers manually according to the instructions found in the DRIVER_INSTALATION.txt file in the application installation folder."

Sergey plans to release his Nvidia RTX LHR v2 Unlocker on February 26, which will be the first public beta version of the tool. To date, the utility has been tested on various GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX A-series graphics cards and the developer claims that his tool restores full mining performance of these boards.

Assuming that the Nvidia RTX LHR v2 Unlocker tool works on all LHR graphics cards, it will have a major impact on the market of graphics cards as all of a sudden all of Nvidia's contemporary boards will again be capable of mining. This will increase demand for such boards by miners, which might have an impact on their prices in retail. How significantly more expensive will Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards get because of growing demand from miners is something that remains to be seen, but we are confident that prices of graphics boards are going to change.

But it may be late to start mining of Ethereum just now. In the coming months Ethereum will require the Proof of Stake network switch, which will make Ethereum mining on GPUs inefficient. Obviously, there are other cryptocurrencies that will remain friendly to GPUs, but since their value is correlated with ETH, it remains to be seen whether their mining will make financial sense.