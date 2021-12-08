WB Blue 1TB SSD Hits Lowest Price Ever at $79

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but deals are still making the rounds on great PC hardware. That includes red hot sectors like SSDs, where you’ll find today’s smoking deal on the WD Blue SN550. Amazon and Newegg are selling the popular 1TB version of the SSD for just $83.99, which then drops to a low $78.99 after a $5 coupon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet on the SN550.



Sure, the SN550 doesn’t offer the breakneck performance of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs, but not everyone has a supported motherboard or wants to pay the pricing premium. During our testing, we found that the 1TB SN550 offered solid performance across the board while being backed by a 5-year warranty.

was $129.99 now $78.99 @ Amazon after coupon 1TB WD Blue SN550: was $129.99 now $78.99 @ Amazon after coupon

This PCIe 3.0 SSD promises 2,400 MBps read and 1750 MBps write speeds, alongside 3D NAND technology to reduce power consumption and a rated 600TB endurance. It may not have DRAM, but at this price point, it's an absolute steal. Clip the coupon on Amazon’s product page to get the $78.99 price.

When we tested the SN550, we lauded its performance value at its $99 MSRP. Now priced at over $20 less, that performance-per-dollar ratio only improves. As a result, this SSD would make a perfect addition to your budget gaming rig as a boot drive or even as additional fast storage for your favorite PC games.

Keep in mind that Western Digital recently introduced the SN570 to supplant the SN550, which could be why we now see some added pricing pressure. That DRAM-less SSD boosts maximum sequential read speeds by 40 percent over the SN550 thanks to the adoption of BiCS5 112-Layer TLC flash and a new PCIe 3.0 controller. You can read our review of the SN570 here.

