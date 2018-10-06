Microsoft Pulls Windows 10 Update Amid Serious Bug Reports

Microsoft just hit the pause button on its new October 2018 update, also known as Build 1809. After some users reported that their documents were deleted as part of the update and others complained of driver issues, the software giant has stopped the update so its developers can work on fixes.

The company first posted the news on one of its support pages.

"We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating."

Microsoft advises users who have had an issue to call its support lines or access online help. The company says that users who have not installed Build 1809 yet will not get it via automatic update and it advises anyone who has created an installation disk using the Windows download tool not to install it to any new computers.

Microsoft launched Build 1809 on Tuesday, but almost immediately some users began reporting that, after the updated completed, files in the user directory were gone, including documents, photos and music. MSPoweruser first reported the news.

On Reddit, a thread in r/Windows10 (the Windows 10 community on the platform) compiled several reports of the issue. Others were discussing the issue on Twitter and in Microsoft's own forums.

Some users suggest that folders and documents backed up to OneDrive are the ones most likely to make it through the update. However, we didn't have files backed up to OneDrive and experienced no problems on four different laptops we updated to Build 1809 this week.

Additionally, ZDNet reports that some devices may see issues with certain Intel audio drivers (intcdaud.sys, versions 10.25.0.3 – 10.25.0.8) that "may result in excessive processor demand and reduced battery life," according to a Windows support document.

If you already installed Build 1809, Intel says a fix for the audio driver problem is available in version 10.25.0.10, which is included with Intel Graphics Driver version 24.20.100.6286. Intel suggests that all users with 6th Gen or newer processors update to that graphics driver before updating.

There's no word yet on when Microsoft plans to resume the rollout or how many users lost their files. We will update this article if more details become available.