Windows 8 Store Cracked

A first significant hack for Windows Store applications is making the rounds on the Internet.

The "Windows 8/2012 sideloading crack", offered via a post on My Digital Life Forums, enables the installation of not-yet approved Windows Store apps as well as the conversion of trial versions to full versions.

According to the FAQ, the software can also create redistributables of already purchased applications - and especially those that are offered as a buy option only: "Someone [has] to buy it, prepare redistributable and share with others. It's like ripping blueray. Someone has to buy the disc."

The crack was apparently released shortly after the release of Windows 8, and has been modified several times since then. However, there are still shortcomings, such as the fact that cracked apps cannot be updated via the Windows Store.

Microsoft has not yet reacted to the crack, but the issue appears to be significant enough to be addressed sooner rather than later.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • edlivian 28 November 2012 03:37
    wow, now these devices are going to start selling
  • JamesSneed 28 November 2012 04:04
    Calling it Windows Store just seems so fitting now.
  • cercuitspark 28 November 2012 04:14
    edlivianwow, now these devices are going to start selling
    They have already sold 40 million...
  • ushyperion 28 November 2012 04:16
    Now that's what i like to hear.
  • A Bad Day 28 November 2012 04:37
    ushyperionNow that's what i like to hear.
    As a programmer who created those products and needs to put food on the table, that's what I don't want to hear.
  • 28 November 2012 04:43
    A Bad DayAs a programmer who created those products and needs to put food on the table, that's what I don't want to hear.
    Bru I feel your Pain, which is why I moved from content Creation to Technical. My business now mostly deals in hardware and Websites.

  • 28 November 2012 04:50
    People have been able to download free Pirated Android Apps and iOS apps for some time. So this isn't that shocking...

    I don't advise doing that it's not nice. Let the "Devlopers, Devlopers, Devlopers" feed their families yo.
  • emjayy 28 November 2012 05:29
    cercuitsparkThey have already sold 40 million...
    Um, no. They sold 40 million Windows 8 licenses to manufacturers who are currently making devices that will be sold running Windows 8 by default. The vast majority of those Windows 8 devices have yet to be sold to consumers.
  • RADIO_ACTIVE 28 November 2012 06:32
    Well that didn't take long...
  • AndrewMD 28 November 2012 06:40
    emjayyUm, no. They sold 40 million Windows 8 licenses to manufacturers who are currently making devices that will be sold running Windows 8 by default. The vast majority of those Windows 8 devices have yet to be sold to consumers.

    Umm, 40 million licenses are still 40 million licenses, manufactures like myself do not get the software codes for free.....

    Thank you.
