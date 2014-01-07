Trending

Zotac New Zbox nano ID67 Series Packs Haswell

The new Zbox nano ID67 will fit in the palm of your hand.

Zotac today took the wraps off its new Zbox nano ID67 series with 4th Generation Intel Core technology. Specifically, it runs an Intel Core i3 4010U, a 1.7 GHz, dual-core, 3 MB L2 cache CPU.

Its Intel HD Graphics 4400 gives the Zbox nano ID67 series with high-definition video decoding acceleration and DirectX 11 compatibility. For wireless connectivity, it packs Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0.

Its small packaging also means that it'll be the perfect companion for your display, and it includes a bundled VESA75/100 mount.

Specifications:

Product NameZOTAC ZBOX nano ID67 series
SKUZBOXNANO-ID67ZBOXNANO-ID67-PLUS
Memory 1 x 204-pin DDR3 SO-DIMM slots (Up to 8GB)DDR3-1600
Hard DiskSupport 1 2.5-inch HDD / SSD
PLUS Configuration4GB DDR3 / 500GB 5400RPM HDD
CPUIntel Core i3 4010U (dual-core, 1.7 GHz, 3MB L2)
GPUIntel HD Graphics 4400
Video MemoryShared Memory
Display OptionsHDMI & DisplayPort
Memory Card Reader7-in-1 (SD/SDHC/MMC/SDXC/MS/MS Pro/xD)
SATANA
Ethernet10/100/1000 Mbps
WiFiOnboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.0
USB Ports2 USB 2.0 (front)4 USB 3.0 ports (back)
AudioHDMI audio (bitstream)Combo mini-Optical S/PDIF / analog output
DirectX® SupportDirectX 11
Other Features
HDCP:Yes
Software Features
Windows CapabilityWindows 7 & 8 ready

  • jasonluong 07 January 2014 16:22
    Is it fanless? I bought one of these Zotac Nano and was disappointed that it makes too much noise. Can't blame it though given how small the thing is so the fan has to be small to fit in. The smaller the fan, the faster it has to spin, the more noise it makes. So my recommendation to any of you wanting to get one of these or any tiny PCs, make sure that it is fanless.
