Four 3 TB Hard Drives, Tested And Reviewed

Comparison Table And Test Setup
Comparison Table
|Manufacturer
|Hitachi
|Hitachi
|Seagate
|Western Digital
|Family
|Deskstar 5K3000
|Deskstar 7K3000
|Barracuda XT
|Caviar Green
|Model
|HDS5C3030ALA630
|HDS723030ALA640
|ST33000651AS
|WD30EZRS
|Form Factor
|3.5"
|3.5"
|3.5"
|3.5"
|Capacity
|3000 GB
|3000 GB
|3000 GB
|3000 GB
|RPM
|CoolSpin
|7200 RPM
|7200 RPM
|5400 RPM
|Other Available Capacities
|2000 GB, 1500 GB
|2000 GB, 1500 GB
|2000 GB
|2500 GB, 2000 GB, 1500 GB, 1000 GB, 750 GB
|Platters
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Cache
|32 MB
|64 MB
|64 MB
|64 MB
|NCQ
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Interface
|SATA 6 Gb/s
|SATA 6 Gb/s
|SATA 6 Gb/s
|SATA 6 Gb/s
|Operating Temperature
|5-60 °C
|5-60 °C
|5-60 °C
|0-60 °C
|Idle Power, According To Manufacturer
|4.8 W
|6.8 W
|6.4 W
|5.5 W
|Idle Power, According To Tom's Hardware
|5.1 W
|7.3 W
|7.3 W
|6.2 W
|Operating Shock (2 ms, Read)
|70 G
|70 G
|63 G
|65 G
|Warranty
|3 years
|3 years
|5 years
|3 years
Test Setup
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge, D2), 32 nm 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 2.0, Chipset: Intel Z68 Express, BIOS: F3
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
|System SSD
|Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3 Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 SATA 6 Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.16 PCMark 7 1.0.4
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2006.07.27 Fileserver benchmark Webserver benchmark Database benchmark Workstation benchmark Streaming reads Streaming writes 4K Random reads 4K Random writes
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage Drivers
|10.5.0.1026
Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth
Haven't finished reading the rest of the article.
how about TLER ? and the issue with frequent head parking ? Though the later is correctable with wdidle3.exe..
Considering each green drive might have different rotation speed are you sure about your NAS recommendation?
The most important characteristic of the HDDs is reliability. So far, since 3/11, all of the HDDs have proven reliable, while the SSD had to be RMA'd after a couple of weeks.
But the story is not complete on any of this hardware as it is still premature to talk about long term results. I believe that reliability is the biggest issue with 3 TB drives and would like to see more on failure rates and reliability.
BTW the average feedback at Newegg on large HDDs is about 60% positive (4 or 5 eggs) on large drives. I made a decision to buy only drives with a rating of at least 80% aggregate positive.