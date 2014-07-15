Four 80 PLUS Gold Power Supplies Under 450 W, Reviewed

Test Configuration, Methodology and Results

Configuration

AC Source Chroma Programmable AC Source 6530 Power Meter Yokogawa WT210 Digital Power Meter Loads 4x 600 W Chroma 63306 for 12 V Testing4x 300 W Chroma 63306 for 5 and 3.3 V TestingUsing Chroma High Speed DC Load Mainframes 6334 Oscilloscope Tektronix DPO3034 Digital Phosphere Oscilliscope (300 MHz)

Methodology

Voltages 110 and 230 V Standby Power 0.25 A Fixed Current to Simulate PC Standby Power on 5 Vsb 80 PLUS Efficiency Testing 100/50/20% Load, Relative to Specified Total Output Load Distribution Across 12/5/3.3V Rails at the Same Proportion as Specified for 100% Testing at 110 V According to ATX 2.3 Specification Efficiency at Fixed Loads 25, 50, 85, 300, 500 W Loads Load Distribution across 12/5/3.3 V Rails at the Same Proportion as Specified for 100% Peak Load Test 110% Overload Testing at Maximum Combined 12 V Temperature Test Air Intake vs. Outtake Temperature Difference Tracking Highest Difference During All Tests

Results

