Four 80 PLUS Gold Power Supplies Under 450 W, Reviewed

Test Configuration, Methodology and Results
Configuration
|AC Source
|Chroma Programmable AC Source 6530
|Power Meter
|Yokogawa WT210 Digital Power Meter
|Loads
|4x 600 W Chroma 63306 for 12 V Testing4x 300 W Chroma 63306 for 5 and 3.3 V TestingUsing Chroma High Speed DC Load Mainframes 6334
|Oscilloscope
|Tektronix DPO3034 Digital Phosphere Oscilliscope (300 MHz)
Methodology
|Voltages
|110 and 230 V
|Standby Power
|0.25 A Fixed Current to Simulate PC Standby Power on 5 Vsb
|80 PLUS Efficiency Testing
|100/50/20% Load, Relative to Specified Total Output Load Distribution Across 12/5/3.3V Rails at the Same Proportion as Specified for 100% Testing at 110 V According to ATX 2.3 Specification
|Efficiency at Fixed Loads
|25, 50, 85, 300, 500 W Loads Load Distribution across 12/5/3.3 V Rails at the Same Proportion as Specified for 100%
|Peak Load Test
|110% Overload Testing at Maximum Combined 12 V
|Temperature Test
|Air Intake vs. Outtake Temperature Difference Tracking Highest Difference During All Tests
Results
More measurement results for the PSUs in this round-up, as well as other PSUs, can be found in our Power Supply Charts.
CoolerMaster V4505
It would have also been nice to see one of Seasonic's TFX units included.
Yes, these are supposedly made by top-tier manufacturers, but just because they have a reputation in the past doesn't mean they have a clean slate the entire way through.
"In order to keep prices within reason, we settled on an 80 PLUS Gold rating as sufficient to meet our second demand."
I'm also happy with my 80+ Bronze P/S. Frankly, when you're buying smaller output P/S, I really don't know why anyone would need to get a Gold-rated one.
I paid like 70$ for a top of the line 660W seasonic platinum PSU after MIR. Needless to say I was patient and waited for a good deal, but I see high quality 650-750W PSUs for 80$ after MIRs regularly.
True, PSUs typically operate most effeciently at 80% load. I build gaming rigs though, so 400W is always too small.
I just expected smaller PSUs to be cheaper, that's all.
This review feels like useless. There's no ripple testing, whatever the second comment user says. Get some review from Guru3D and you'll see.
Based on words I can't compare with other products on other reviews, so this is quite a fail.