Five 550 And 600 W 80 PLUS Platinum Power Supplies, Tested

Test Setup, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Test Hardware AC Source Chroma Programmable AC Source 6530 Power Meter Yokogawa WT210 Digital Power Meter Loads 4 x 600 W Chroma 63306 for 12 V testing4 x 300 W Chroma 63303 for 5 and 3.3 V testingusing Chroma HighSpeed- DC Load Mainframes 6334 Oscilloscope Tektronix DPO3034 Digital Phosphore Oscilloscope (300 MHz) Test Procedure Voltages 110 and 230 V Standby Power 0.25 A fixed current to simulate PC standby power on 5 Vsb 80 PLUS Efficiency Testing 100/50/20% load, relative to specified total output Load distribution across 12/5/3.3V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100% testing at 110 V according to ATX 2.3 specification Efficiency at Fixed Loads 25, 50, 85, 300, 500 W loads Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100% Peak Load Test 110% Overload Testing at maximum combined 12 V Temperature Test Air intake vs. exhaust temperature delta tracking highest delta during all tests

Hold-Up Time and Inrush Current

For what it's worth, we were unable to get usable readings from Antec's power supply during our Inrush Current test.