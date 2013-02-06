Five 550 And 600 W 80 PLUS Platinum Power Supplies, Tested

Kingwin Lazer Platinum 550 W

The Kingwin Lazer Platinum 550 W is listed for $170, though it often sells for less. This PSU’s surface finish is smooth compared to the other products in this round-up. While this is just an aesthetic design element, and not an indicator of quality, we mention it because we found no faults with the power supply’s manufacturing quality, either.

White fan blades offer a nice contrast to the more common black fans used in competing models. The cabling is semi-modular; the sleeved 24-pin ATX, 12 V auxiliary, and first PCIe cables aren't removable. Kingwin's modular cables are flat and unsleeved, which should help facilitate better airflow inside your enclosure.

The cable lengths and the number of connectors are better than average: four PCIe and eight SATA connectors are generous, while five four-pin Molex connectors are OK. In contrast to the Antec and Enermax supplies, Kingwin's solution sports one 12 V rail, which can be loaded up to 45.5 A. Because it's a single-rail supply, the modular cable sockets don't need to be labeled. After all, they're identically-shaped and tied into the same internal rails.