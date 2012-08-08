Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

Test System And Benchmarks
In an effort to best demonstrate multiple configurations, we first tested our system at stock frequencies using 800 MHz memory at 8-8-8-24-2T timings. Those are the same settings used in February's Llano-based overclocking story. Then, we overclocked Corsair's Vengeance kit to 933 MHz (the architecture's highest official data rate) using 9-9-9-24-29-1T timings, but kept stock CPU and GPU speeds.
We're also including a standard overclock using the same 933 MHz memory setting, changing only the CPU and GPU multipliers, but not the reference clock. This gives us 3.6 GHz processing cores and a 960 MHz GPU.
Finally, we include the highest memory overclock, a 117 MHz reference clock, 3627 MHz CPU cores, a 936 MHz GPU, and 1092 MHz (2184 MT/s DDR3) memory at 10-10-10-27-35-2T.
We're ultimately interested in how our all-out overclock compares to a discrete Radeon HD 6670 DDR3. So, we installed it in the overclocked system and disengaged its on-die GPU.
|Interface
|Socket FM1
|CPU/APU
|AMD A8-3870K (Llano), Stock: 3.0 GHz, Overclocked To 3.627 GHz @ 1.5 V
|Motherboard
|Asus F1A75-V Pro, Socket FM1, Chipset: AMD A75
|Integrated Graphics
|Integrated Radeon HD 6550D, Stock: 600 MHz, Overclocked To 960 MHz @ 1.3 V
|Discrete Graphics
|Radeon HD 6670 DDR3800 MHz GPU, 900 MHz (1800 MT/s DDR3) memory
|Networking
|On-board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance CMZ4GX3M2A2000C102 x 2 GB, Max rating: 2000 MT/s, CL 10-10-10-27-2T,Max overclock: 2184 MT/s @ CL 10-10-10-27-2T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|Catalyst 12.7 Beta
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Battlefield 3
|Version 1.0.0.0, Operation Swordbreaker, Fraps Runs
|Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Version 1.4.21.04, Fraps Runs
|DiRT 3
|Version 1.2.0.0, Built-In Benchmark
|StarCraft II
|Version: 1.4.2.20141, Tom's Hardware Guide Benchmark
|Synthetic Benchmarks
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Only
|SiSoftware Sandra 2011
|Version 2011.1.17.15, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
I have just one question - do you try to overclock the memory controller as well, because its not mentioned in the article? Thanks in advance
Thanks for catching that, fixed to hwbot.org!
Makes you wonder how old the article is that a dead domain link made it into the text :)
I don't get why all these major sites don't test the dual graphics nature of the asymetrical xfire that Llano supports? Marry that APU with a 6570 or 6670 for maximum performance, that's the whole point of the Llano experience imo! I have a Llano notebook and am so hungry for info on other's experiments and results with the APU+DGPU.