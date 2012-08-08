Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

Test System And Benchmarks

In an effort to best demonstrate multiple configurations, we first tested our system at stock frequencies using 800 MHz memory at 8-8-8-24-2T timings. Those are the same settings used in February's Llano-based overclocking story. Then, we overclocked Corsair's Vengeance kit to 933 MHz (the architecture's highest official data rate) using 9-9-9-24-29-1T timings, but kept stock CPU and GPU speeds.

We're also including a standard overclock using the same 933 MHz memory setting, changing only the CPU and GPU multipliers, but not the reference clock. This gives us 3.6 GHz processing cores and a 960 MHz GPU.

Finally, we include the highest memory overclock, a 117 MHz reference clock, 3627 MHz CPU cores, a 936 MHz GPU, and 1092 MHz (2184 MT/s DDR3) memory at 10-10-10-27-35-2T.

We're ultimately interested in how our all-out overclock compares to a discrete Radeon HD 6670 DDR3. So, we installed it in the overclocked system and disengaged its on-die GPU.

Interface Socket FM1 CPU/APU AMD A8-3870K (Llano), Stock: 3.0 GHz, Overclocked To 3.627 GHz @ 1.5 V Motherboard Asus F1A75-V Pro, Socket FM1, Chipset: AMD A75 Integrated Graphics Integrated Radeon HD 6550D, Stock: 600 MHz, Overclocked To 960 MHz @ 1.3 V Discrete Graphics Radeon HD 6670 DDR3800 MHz GPU, 900 MHz (1800 MT/s DDR3) memory Networking On-board Gigabit LAN controller Memory Corsair Vengeance CMZ4GX3M2A2000C102 x 2 GB, Max rating: 2000 MT/s, CL 10-10-10-27-2T,Max overclock: 2184 MT/s @ CL 10-10-10-27-2T Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Power ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers Catalyst 12.7 Beta