Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

The impact of our GPU overclock is obvious in 3DMark 11, and, in this synthetic metric, the A8-3870K outperforms our discrete card at the Entry and Performance presets. But the Radeon wins just slightly at the Extreme preset, though 1920x1080 is probably overly ambitious in most real-world games anyway.

Although our overclocking efforts emphasize graphics power, SiSoftware's Sandra diagnostic tool helps demonstrate how the different memory data rates and x86 core overclocks affect performance.

Arithmetic performance scales based on the overclock applied to all four cores. We'd expect the Multimedia benchmark to behave similarly.

The same observation applies here as well. Now, on to benchmarking the memory subsystem.

Memory bandwidth scales in a predictable way. We're eager to see how it translates to real-world gaming.