Adata XPG SX930 SSD Review

Sequential Write

Adata's documents show the 480GB model achieving 420 MB/s sequential write performance and the two smaller models at 460 MB/s. We think this may be an error on Adata's part or an odd result attributable to the software used for testing. We actually observed the larger SSD delivering more sequential write performance. A bigger pSLC buffer and greater interleaving contribute to the performance advantage. Still, Adata's SX930 480GB falls well short of the other drives in our chart measured using the same methods.