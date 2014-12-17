Adata XPG V1 2400 Vs. Crucial DDR4-2133: DDR4 At 32GB

Adata XPG Z1 DDR4-2400

Adata’s XPG Z1 DDR4-2400 32GB kit is certain to stand out with its faux carbon-fiber logo on each of red-anodized heat spreaders. Yet, the first thing I noticed was a band that held two dual-channel kits together. And, after a quick glance at the sinks, I noticed that the part number doesn’t follow Adata’s convention.

Sold as part number AX4U2400W8G16-QRZ, you might expect the 16 to represent capacity. That’s indeed the case with the firm’s AX4U2400W8G16-DRZ, which has only two modules. Adata either forgot to change the 16 to a 32 when selling the same parts in a quad-channel kit, or chose not to so the everyone would know it has the same modules. Still, I’m sure anyone familiar with Adata’s nomenclature will need to triple-check the rated capacity of 32GB before placing an order.

Each 8GB module includes a standard SPD value of DDR4-2133 CAS 15 in addition to its XMP value. Adata doesn’t put a part number in the SPD, though. That allows the firm to change the product by simply changing the label, which could be handy when making last-minute stock adjustments between two- and four-DIMM packages.

Our motherboard detects the kit’s best SPD values and uses those by default. A quick hop into firmware allows us to pick the higher DDR4-2400 XMP data rate.

Adata DRAM is covered by a standard lifetime warranty.