Adata XPG V1 2400 Vs. Crucial DDR4-2133: DDR4 At 32GB

Crucial “Premium Memory” DDR4-2133

Crucial’s standard memory is labeled “Premium” as an indicator of quality, but it’s still standard stuff as far as JEDEC (the industry group that defines memory standards) is concerned. Those standards are also what define the SPD values computers use to determine memory type.

We might not get a name, but we at least get a model number for Crucial Technology’s kit of four, 8GB (each) DDR4-2133 modules. CT4K8G4DFD8213 appears cryptic, but all the information is in there.

When we said “standard”, we meant that the modules weren’t specified to operate beyond JEDEC requirements. That means we don’t get any XMP values, though we do get a bunch of slower SPD values in addition to the DDR4-2133 CAS 15 factory configuration. We also get to see the part number that Micron uses for a single module, which is even more cryptic than Crucial’s version.

Our motherboard automatically chooses the quickest timing set from those available on each module’s SPD IC. Additional data rates and improved timings can only be determined through old-fashioned manual tuning.

Crucial DRAM is covered by a non-transferable limited lifetime warranty.