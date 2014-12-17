Adata XPG V1 2400 Vs. Crucial DDR4-2133: DDR4 At 32GB

How We Tested 32GB DDR4 Memory Kits

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-5930K (Haswell-E), LGA 2011-v3, overclocked to 4GHz at 1.20V Motherboard Asus X99-Pro, BIOS 1004 (10/16/2014) CPU Cooler Swiftech Apogee GTX, MCP 655b, Triple-Fan Radiator Kit Graphics Gigabyte GV-N970G1 GAMING-4GD: GeForce GTX970, 1178-1329 MHz GPU, GDDR5-7012 Hard Drive Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Antec HCP-1200: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold

Intel’s Core i7-5930K offers most of the performance of its -5960X relative, but at a fraction of the cost. It gives up nothing in overclocking, and that makes it a good choice for evaluating DDR4. It also retains all of the architecture's PCIe 3.0 connectivity, making it a good choice for upcoming graphics reviews. I tuned mine up to 4GHz.

We’re still putting together our Tom’s Hardware reference PC for 2015, but the one necessary diversion was to find the best memory overclocking motherboard. An evaluation of that motherboard’s features and value could wait!

Performance is normally in the cards for gamers. Some titles are specifically bottlenecked by DRAM at lower settings, though. Gigabyte’s triple-fan GeForce GTX 970 raises that floor to “High Quality” in Grid 2 at 1920x1080 without making much noise.