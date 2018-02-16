The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Review: Vega Barrels Into Budget Gaming

Adobe Creative Cloud

AMD's Ryzen 5 2400G beats the Ryzen 3 2200G in our Adobe suite, though the stock 2200G does pull off a few slight wins in Photoshop.

We do spot hiccups coming from the Raven Ridge processors, though. Ryzen 3 1300X beats both chips in several workloads, including Adobe Illustrator. The 1300X even beats the overclocked 2200G in that benchmark.

Intel's Pentium G4620 also performs well, beating Ryzen 5 2400G by a slim margin and opening up a larger lead over the Ryzen 3 2200G.

Web Browser

Web browser tests may not be the most demanding ones in our suite, but they are indicative of responsiveness in a common desktop computing task.

The Krakken suite measures JavaScript performance using several workloads, including audio, imaging, and cryptography. It tends to go Intel's way due to the Core architecture's better per-core performance. Indeed, it takes an aggressive overclock for Ryzen 3 2200G to land in front of Intel's Pentium and Core i3s. Otherwise, a stock 2200G trails the modern pack.

The MotionMark benchmarks, which focus on testing graphics rather than JavaScript performance, are very sensitive to clock rate and IPC throughput. Ryzen 3 1300X carves out another win over its replacements, which may be due to more power being allocated to Raven Ridge's on-die Radeon Vega block. Regardless, the AMD CPUs (even the overclocked ones) cannot catch Intel's Pentium, Core i3, and Core i5.

Productivity

The start-up test calculates load times for several types of applications, such as word processors, GIMP, and Web browsers, in both warm- and cold-start conditions. This metric historically favors Intel's processors, so it's no surprise that they take the top four spots. Once again, Ryzen 3 1300X leads the AMD bunch, edging out an overclocked Ryzen 5 2400G.



Video conferencing measures performance in single- and multi-user applications that utilize the Windows Media Foundation for playback and encoding. It also performs facial detection during the workload. This time, Ryzen 3 2200G gets ahead of Intel's Pentium G4620 (though just barely). But the stock Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G both trail AMD's Summit Ridge-based Ryzen 3 1300X, which isn't slowed down by an on-die GPU processing video output.



The photo editing benchmark measures performance with Futuremark's binaries that use the ImageMagick library. Common photo processing workloads also tend to be parallelized. So, with its Radeon Vega block unencumbered, Ryzen 3 2200G jumps ahead of the Pentium G4620 and Ryzen 3 1300X.



The spreadsheet workload favors high clock rates and IPC throughput, so Intel's processors lead convincingly. Ryzen 3 1300X again takes a lead over the Ryzen 3 2200G.



